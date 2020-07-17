

Government has revealed that it has procured and distributed post-harvest handling facilities to farming communities to boost good quality production.

The Minister of Agriculture Animal Industry and Fisheries, Vincent Sempijja said the government through various Ministry Agencies, programs, projects and partners such as National Agriculture Advisory Services (NAADS) and Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) have already distributed a variety of post-handling facilities to farmers across the country.

He tasked farmers to harvest crops at right maturity stages, avoid drying produce on bare ground or dirty surfaces, and ensure proper sorting and grading of produce and dry produce on clean surfaces such as plastic sheets and tarpaulins among others.

Meanwhile, Sempijja urged farmers who are preparing to harvest or already harvesting to strictly adhere to the recommended harvesting, post harvesting, primary processing and storage practices so as their produce may have a healthy competition on the international market.