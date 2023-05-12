Medical officers have rejected a proposal by the government for privately-sponsored students to finance their internship.

The suggestion was made by the Prime Minister, Robinah Nabbanja during a high-level meeting convened in Kampala involving Public Service and Health the ministries, pre-interns, Senior House Officers, Medical Officers Special Grade, and the Uganda Medical Association.

Nabbanja informed the attendees that they had reached a decision with university vice-chancellors and deans that government only pays allowances to government-sponsored students and the privately sponsored students continue to sponsor their internship.

The doctor’s association however recommended that the government pays all interns this year but makes a sustainable affordable plan for interns’ allowances and quality training at all universities.

They have also rejected the new requirement of medical doctors who have graduated to pay for internship, saying it will choke the pipeline of medical doctors needed at this time in Uganda.