The Kagadi Central Police Station (CPS) has arrested Mr Stephen Tibihikira, the Kagadi district local government driver for allegedly knocking a protester dead on Monday, February 26, 2024.

Tibihikira, who has been arrested in Kagadi town, is accused of knocking dead one Magezi Tumuhaise, 25, a boda boda rider and resident of Rwenzori cell in Kayanja parish, Mahirirwe sub-county in Kagadi district.

Police say the victim was part of Kagadi residents who were protesting the sorry state of the Muhorro-Ndaiga road.

While holding placards, the residents allegedly blocked the said road with stones and logs demanding immediate rehabilitation of the road that they say has become a death trap, especially for boda boda riders.

This compelled Kagadi LCV Chairperson Yosia Ndibwami to rush to the area where the residents were protesting to quell the situation.

However, a speeding vehicle registration number UG 6998M in which Ndibwami was traveling, driven by Tibihikira knocked dead Tumuhaise who was among the protesters in a video now making rounds on social media.