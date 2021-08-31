By Damali Mukhaye

Government has earmarked over Shs48 billion shillings for procurement of home study materials for learners who did not receive it last year.

The ministry of education spokesperson, Dr Denis Mugimba has told journalists that the material will be for primary one to four and senior five and six students who did not get it last year.

He says money has already been approved by parliament in a supplementary budget.

Mugimba adds that the Ministry has already contracted three suppliers from the central, northern and western regions to print this study materials before the end September to enable distribution to kick off by October.