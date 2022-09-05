By Mike Sebalu

Government has convened a Karamoja sub-region multi-stake holder engagement to assess the state of hunger and insecurity challenges in the area in a bid to find workable lasting solutions.

The move follows the recent reports of deaths resulting from starvation and insecurity incidents involving warriors killing people and cattle theft by suspected rustlers.

During the engagement, a number of local leaders have proposed interventions to these challenges including the rollout of agricultural mechanizations programs, boosting security deployment among others.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister, Robinah Nabbanja has emphasized government’s commitment to improving the welfare of the people in the 9 districts of Karamoja sub-region.

“Despite of few isolated cases, the security situation is normalizing. We now would like to focus on long-term solutions to ensure that sustainable food production and dependable food relief is got by the people of Karamoja.” Nabbanja said.