By Benjamin Jumbe

Government has enrolled players in the arts and fashion industry to promote the Buy Uganda Build Uganda Policy.

This comes as the government pushes to promote the use and adoption of locally manufactured products.

Launching the BUBU fashion and billboard awards in Kampala, the state minister for trade Harriet Ntabazi said these people have a lot of influence and as such can increase awareness about Uganda’s unique products.

She says using their various skills and platforms these artistes can communicate and change the public’s attitude towards Ugandan products

Meanwhile the president of the Uganda Comedians Association Hannington Bugingo called on fellow comedians and those in the entertainment industry to use their social media platforms to positively promote and market the country.