

By Tonny Abet

Government has clarified that Entebbe airport and borders will reopen on October 1st for both tourists and other travelers.

The state minister for information and communication technology Peter Ogwang says emphasis will be put on travelers presenting certificates of negative test results for Covid-19.

The tests, he says must be done 72 hours before arriving in Uganda.

In his latest national address on Covid-19 on Sunday, President Museveni said the international airport and land borders will now be open for tourists coming in and out-going, provided they tested negative 72 hours before arriving in Uganda.

This statement had created some confusion among the public, prompting the minister to give the clarification.