By Benjamin Jumbe

Government has acknowledged the slow process of food distribution to the vulnerable communities following the COVID 19 lock down.

Addressing journalists in Kampala today, the state minister for relief disaster preparedness and refugees, Musa Ecweru said so far, 28,384 households making a total of 91,940 people have been served.

He however attributes the delay in food distribution to the door to door delivery approach being used.

Some of the areas covered so far include; Bwaise 1, 2 and 3, Kawempe 1, Mengo-Kisenyi, Katwe 1, Mbuya 1, Nakulabye and Kisenyi 1 Central.

He says after Kampala, the exercise will be extended to Wakiso and Mukono, however adding that over 60 orphanages and homes of children with special needs in the 3 districts have already received relief food.

Government launched the free distribution of food on the 4th of April targeting to cover Kampala and Wakiso before spreading to other parts of the country.