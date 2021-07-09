By Damali Mukhaye

The government has explained the delays in uploading data of covid-19 beneficiaries by officials from the Kampala District.

The Prime Minister yesterday launched the disbursement of covid-19 cash relief to vulnerable Ugandans affected by the lockdown.

However, out of the approved list of over 120,000 people, Kampala’s Nakawa division has only 6 people cleared for payment while Kawempe has none.

The permanent secretary of the Ministry of Gender, Aggrey Kibenge says that Kampala has the highest number of beneficiaries and are affected by insufficient numbers of data entry clerks.

According to him, Kampala is supposed to compile a list of over 150,000 people, hence the data entry clerks were unable to upload all the data on entry.

He also says that Kampala Capital City Authority was initially supposed to compile the list of beneficiaries from all the five divisions, but failed, hence the exercise had to be sent back to the divisions.