The ministry of energy and mineral development has explained the recent oil spill incident at Kibiro village in Kigorobya sub country, Hoima district.

A few days ago, residents and local leaders of Kibiro village expressed worry over an oil spill scare after a geothermal exploration hole exploded, letting off spillage into the village and Lake Albert.

However in a statement, the ministry’s permanent secretary, Robert Kasende says the incident witnessed by the locals is not a spill but rather a benign because the released materials observed by an inter-ministerial task force team showed predominantly sand, water and clay from the subsurface while oil is in trace levels.

Kasende further rules out an oil spill scare because the ecology was not even affected since the aquatic species did not die.

He however says they have halted temperature gradient holes drilling activities in both Kibiro, Hoima district, and Panyimur in Pakwach district until a comprehensive environment and social impact assessment is done.