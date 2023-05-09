Parents have been given up to June 30 to register their children for the Directorate of Industrial Training (DIT) assessment they are supposed to undertake under the Lower Secondary curriculum.

The first Cohort of the students who are undertaking the new Lower Secondary Curriculum is now in S.3 and are expected to sit for their DIT assessment this year in November.

According to the circulars addressed to parents from various secondary schools across the country, each learner is expected to pursue a vocational occupation aimed at equipping them with employable skills for the world of work.

These students are slated to be subjected to two examinations; one at senior three for vocational skills by DIT and at senior four by the Uganda National Examination Board (Uneb) for Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE).

According to the chairperson of the National Private Education Institution Association (NPEIA), Mr Hasadu Kirabira, some schools have not registered their students, citing the ambiguous requirements needed in the assessment.

The head teacher of Immaculate Hearts, Sr Gladys Kachope, said that all her senior three students are ready to be registered to sit for these assessments.

Learners are also supposed to pay Shs80, 000 for the DIT assessment. This is in addition to Shs 164,000 registration fee for UCE.

The acting Executive Director of DIT, Mr Patrick Byakatonda, in a previous interview with Daily Monitor said students pursuing vocational subjects in Seniors Three will acquire a Competence Certification of Level 1 on the Uganda Vocational Qualifications Framework (UVQF).