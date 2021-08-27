By Prossy Kisakye

The government has been faulted for normalizing the extrajudicial killings in the country, especially those that happened before, during and after the 2021 general elections.

This, according to the Network of Public Interest Lawyers (NETPIL) is giving chance to perpetrators to continue violating people’s right to life.

These concerns are contained in a new report released in Kampala this afternoon by the Network of Public Interest Lawyers together with Makerere University School of Law.

Releasing the report titled “the 2021 general elections in Uganda: Human Rights Violations and the Spectacle of Violence findings”, the lead researcher, James Nkuubi noted that government and Ugandans now look at election violence and killings as a normal thing with no need to bring perpetrators to book.