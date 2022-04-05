By Ritah Kemigisa

The government has released the shs1.2 billion budgeted for the burial of the late speaker of the 11th parliament Jacob Oulanyah.

This was confirmed last night in a tweet by the parliament spokesperson Chris Obore.

Obore said the ministry of Finance has released funds to the parliamentary Commission for burial arrangements of the deceased speaker.

He says the Commission will work with the National Organizing Committee headed by minister Milly Babalanda to ensure Oulanyah is given a decent send-off.

Members of Acholi Parliamentary Group (APG) have since decried the delayed release of funds for Oulanyah’s burial with their chairperson Anthony Akol recently telling KFM that they were using their own money to fund some of the burial activities.

The expenses for Oulanyah’s funeral and burial have turned into a dividing public affairs matter, leading to sustained national debate among Ugandans who claim the budget is huge and argue the money should be invested elsewhere.

