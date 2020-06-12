Government has formed a COVID-19 sub-committee to handle the increasing cases of gender based violence and violence against children across the country.

The commissioner for women affairs at the ministry of gender, labor and social development Angella Nakafero says the move was prompted by the escalating cases of gender-based violence during the covid-19 lockdown.

She says this committee will strengthen response coordination and come up with a recovery strategy for those who have already been violated through providing the specific support they need.

Over 3,000 cases of gender-based violence were reported by police in April, two months after covid-19 lockdown was imposed.