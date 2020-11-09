Government has further eased some Covid-19 lockdown restriction but in specific sectors.

While addressing the media this evening at the ministry headquarters in Kampala, health minister Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, said the number of people allowed for mass gatherings for prayers, political rallies, meetings and weddings has been increased from 70 to 200 persons.

Achieng said that the new guidelines will take effect on 14th November 2020, clarifying that open air cinemas, gyms, massage parlors and mobile markets will also operate with a limited number not exceeding 200.

Casinos and gaming outlets will also resume operations under strict observance of the Standard Operating Procedures from 14th November between 6:30am to 7:00pm.

Meanwhile, the minister clarified that bars and discotheques will remain closed due to the rising cases and covid-19 deaths in urban areas, while curfew and other areas not mentioned will remain as have been.