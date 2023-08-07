By Emmanuel Eumu

The government has gazetted Raphael Otaya as the first Kumam cultural institution leader after about one year of his election in July 2022.

In an August 1st letter, Aggrey Kibenge, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Gender Labour, and Social Development, directed the executive director of Uganda Printing and Publishing Corporation to have Otaya’s status as Kumam cultural head gazetted.

The directive is in accordance with section 6 of the cultural leader’s Act 2011, This comes after the installation of Otaya as cultural head for the Kumam speakers.

Frank Mugabi, the ministry spokesperson, says that after thorough scrutiny of the processes leading to the election of the Kumam cultural leader, the ministry had no objection to having the leader gazetted.

Raphael Otaya who will now superintend as the cultural head for the Kumam speakers is a retired teacher and holder of a diploma in education.