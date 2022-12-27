Government has been given an ultimatum of 14 days to reopen jailed Kawempe North legislator, Muhammad Ssegirinya’s health facility.

The facility was closed last week due to limited funding to support the daily requirements.

Speaking to journalists this morning in Kampala, Mohammad Nsubuga, the councilor representing Makerere III at Kawempe division urban council said that this facility has been offering health services to over 70% of the poor residents in the area at a cheaper cost.

He has threatened to mobilize leaders and residents to protest the closure of the health facility if government doesn’t respond to their call within 14 days.