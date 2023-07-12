The shadow cabinet hasgiven a 30-day ultimatum to the government to organise Local Council (LCI and LCII) elections.

This follows the expiry of the term of office for LCI and II chairpersons on 10th July.

The Electoral Commission failed to organize the elections this month due to lack of funds. It had requested Shs90 billion for the elections but the finance ministry only provided Shs36 billion.

Addressing the media at parliament this morning, the shadow cabinet led by the shadow minister for local government also Wakiso District Woman MP, Ethel Naluyima said village and parish chairpersons play a vital role in the society, so their offices cannot stay vacant for long.

She adds that the vacuum will affect security and will also paralyze many economic activities, especially in real estate where land transitions require an LC1 stamp.

Shadow minister for Education who doubles as Luweero Woman MP, Brenda Nabukenya has threatened to mobilize Ugandans to protest the delay by government to provide funds to the Electoral Commission to organize Local Council elections.