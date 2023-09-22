A section of Members of Parliament from Kampala Metropolitan has issued an ultimatum of two weeks to the government to release funds for both the maintenance of roads and drainage channels.

The MPs, led by Rubaga North MP, also shadow minister for Kampala, Mr. Abubaker Kawalya include Nakawa East MP Ronald Balimwezo, Makindye East’s Derrick Nyeko, and Makindye West MP Allan Ssewanyana say due to the poor drainage and roads, Kampala is now faced with floods thus affecting city residents.

They have vowed not to look on when properties are destroyed by water yet parliament appropriated funds for the roads and construction of drainage channels in the current financial year 2023/24.

“The main challenge of the roads in Kampala isn’t the human capital, we have engineers well paid in KCCA, and contractors are there ready to work just in case the resources are provided. But our concern is, why has government failed to provide when it comes to the construction of roads and drainage in the city?” Kawalya wondered.