By Benjamin Jumbe

Government is today expected to present a statement on the ban imposed on Ugandan maize by the Kenyan government before parliament.

The Kenyan authorities last week announced a ban on maize from Uganda and Tanzania arguing that it was contaminated with aflatoxins.

Now following concerns raised by a number of legislators on the matter, the speaker of parliament Rebecca Kadaga directed that the government come up with a statement today without fail.

She added that parliament is ready to make its resolution on the matter with or without any minister.