By Benjamin Jumbe

Development partners have hailed the government for its decision to lift the suspension of the Democratic Governance Facility.

The lifting of the suspension was announced by President Museveni last week following a meeting with a team of development partners.

Now speaking on behalf of the development partners at the launch of the public expenditure and Financial Accountability assessment and training in Kampala, KFW Public Finance Management Reform Adviser Belinda Komuntale said this will enable NGOs to complement government efforts to deliver services to the communities.

She says the suspension greatly undermined service delivery at the grassroots since these NGOs which were receiving funding complement the government in delivering service to different communities.