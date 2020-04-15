Government has temporarily halted food distribution to the most vulnerable in Kampala central citing lack of beans.

The Uganda People’s Defence Force team leaders Col Felix Abucha who is overseeing the distribution tells KFM that they cannot continue with food distribution without beans.

The group has been distributing food in Katwe for the last four days.

He says the first supplier was stopped because of quality issues and the new supplier has been slow to respond since his beans have to first undergo quality check by Uganda National Bureau of Standards.

He says once beans are delivery they will continue with distribution and cover the five divisions of Kampala before rolling out to Kira, Mukono, Entebbe and Wakiso.

Two weeks ago government through the office of the prime minister announced that it was going to distribute food to 1.5 million most vulnerable people in Kampala and Wakiso ditricts.