Resident District commissioners, and District Police Commanders, have been warned against engaging in any land transactions during the ongoing covid-19 lockdown.

Addressing journalists at the media center, the minister for Lands, Housing and Urban Development Minister Betty Kamya said all land offices in the country are closed and as such, land transactions will only resume after the lockdown is lifted.

Kamya has also directed that no evictions and collection of annual nominal ground rent shall take place during this period.

This follows reports that land grabbers in Kiryandongo, Hoima, Masindi and Luwero districts are destroying people’s gardens and throwing them off the land.

Kamya has meanwhile advised people not to be duped into buying land during this time saying no transactions are expected during the lockdown.