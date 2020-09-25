

By Benjamin Jumbe

Government has handed over 10 ambulances to the Uganda Red cross.

Commissioning the ambulances in Kampala, the Prime Minister Dr Ruhakana Rugunda has said that these will help support emergency response activities in the country.

He adds that this is the first concrete step in assuring Ugandans of government’s commitment to improve emergency response.

Rugunda has also expressed the government’s commitment to supporting the Redcross and other partners to improve service delivery.

Meanwhile the Secretary General of the Redcross Robert Kwesiga said the ambulances which cost nearly Shs2bn will boost the organisation’s capacity to provide rescue and evacuation services along major highways.