By Ivan Ssenabulya

The Deputy Speaker of parliament Thomas Tayebwa has directed the minister of finance to consult with the Attorney General over the delayed operationalization of the Road Fund.

The motion for the government to urgently operationalise the Road was raised by Tororo district Woman MP Sarah Opendi

Opendi said that the failure by the Minister to operationalize the Fund has continually constrained its capacity to guarantee timely, reliable and adequate funding of road maintenance programmes contributing to increased road accidents.

She said the Minister of Finance should operationalize the Road Fund in accordance with section 49 of the Uganda Road Act by the end of the Financial Year 2021/2022.

The minister of finance Matia Kasaija then told parliament that there is no money for the road fund.

The debate on the motion has been pushed to next week.