By Ritah Kemigisa

The State Minister for Labor Mwesigwa Rukutana has revealed that government has no money to repatriate stranded Ugandan migrant workers stuck in Saudi Arabia.

In his statement, Rukutana revealed that Uganda’s embassy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia is currently cash strapped to even accommodate about 43 stranded Ugandans.

He however says they agreed with labor recruitment companies to have the stranded people repatriated but admits that the process is taking longer than anticipated.

Speaker Rebecca Kadaga has meanwhile appealed to the government to accept that there aren”t enough jobs in Uganda, and take up labor exportation as one of its mandates.

She however says many Ugandans continue to suffer at the hands of individuals and some improper labor recruitment companies.

Legislators have meanwhile expressed concern with the manner in which the Labor recruitment companies operate in Uganda noting that many Ugandans continue to suffer at the hands of the said companies.