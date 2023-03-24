The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Okello Oryem says to protect the younger generation, Uganda will not bow to pressure from the Western world to okay homosexuality in the country.

The UNAIDS has since urged the government of Uganda not to enact what it calls a harmful law that threatens public health.

Earlier on, US secretary of state, Antony Blinken said that the Anti-homosexuality Act would undermine fundamental human rights of all Ugandans and could reverse gains in the fight against HIV/AIDS.

Now speaking to KFM, Okello Oryem noted that Ugandans through their area MPs voted against homosexuality and that as government, they plan to uphold the decision.

“If ever there was a demonstration of democracy in Uganda, this is the true reflection of democracy. Members of Parliament ensured a true reflection of what is at the grassroots and the Western countries are making noise about democracy. Please, Members of Parliament who were voted at the grassroots are telling you this is what the people are saying,” Oryem said.

He is optimistic that president Museveni will assent to the Anti-homosexuality Bill 2023.

The Bill passed by parliament criminalizes homosexuality, prescribes a life sentence for convicted homosexuals, and a death penalty for aggravated homosexuality.