By Benjamin Jumbe

The government of Uganda and Humanitarian agencies have been asked to ensure they support refugees to become self-reliant.

The call was made by urban refugees living in Kampala during celebrations of the World Refugee day held at Nsambya.

The executive director of Young African refugees for Integral Development ( YARID) Robert Hakiza who is also the chairman of the African Refugee Led Network said support should be moved from emergency response to more of development support.

He says the government and partners should therefore support activities to help refugees become self-reliant arguing that this will solve many problems.

The Refugees yesterday challenged government and all stakeholders to ensure they are involved in any discussions concerning them.