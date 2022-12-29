The government is not doing well in terms of bill of rights compliance. This is according to the latest report by the Governance and Security Program under the presidency.

The program’s deputy senior technical advisor, Canon Sam Wairagala recently revealed that only 19 percent of recommendations from the Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC) which is a member of the program are implemented, underscoring the need to do more.

Speaking about the same, commissioner Crispin Kaheru said there is room for improvement and expresses optimism that more of the commission’s recommendations will be taken up given the new government approach.