Members of the civil society have implored the government to intensify efforts toward mitigation management and response to disasters.

Speaking at a national dialogue on operationalization of contingency planning and funding in Uganda in Kampala, the executive director of the Civil Society Budget Advocacy Group (CSBAG), Julius Mukunda said the key among these is development of the natural disaster preparedness and management law.

He says this is critical because it will give the guiding legal framework for response and management to disasters in the country

Mukunda further calls for government’s consistent funding of the contingency fund to allow timely response in case of emergencies.

The dialogue that has brought together Key stakeholders and actors in the disaster risk management sector including members of parliament, CSO’s and Academia is running under the theme “Strengthening disaster contingency planning and funding at national and district level.”