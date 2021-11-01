By Benjamin Jumbe

Government has been implored to include indigenous and ethnic minority communities on the national covid 19 task Force.

The call has been made by the Minority Rights group Africa as members of these communities continue suffering from adverse effects of the pandemic.

Speaking to KFM the organisation’s regional manager Agnes Kabajuni says while government set up the taskforce following outbreak of the pandemic, these communities had no representative and have not so far benefited from any government relief ever since.

She however argues that with a representative on the national taskforce, their concerns will be clearly tabled so that they equally benefit like other vulnerable communities.