Through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, government has revealed that it is working closely with relevant authorities to help eighty-seven (87) Ugandans who are currently detained by Turkish authorities due to overstay of their visas.

In a statement dated August 25, 2023, Mr. Vincent Waiswa Bagiire the ministry’s permanent secretary says together with the Uganda Embassy in Turkey, they have visited 6 detention centres.

“Following these Consular visits, a total of 87 Ugandans have been identified and confirmed by the Officials of the Ugandan Embassy in Turkiye to have been detained by the Turkish Authorities due to overstay of their visas which is in breach of the Immigration regulations of the Republic of Turkiye,” the statement reads in part.

Bagire says they are engaging Turkish authorities to find a mutually acceptable solution to address the situation.

The foreign affairs ministry has meanwhile urged Ugandans to always abide by immigration regulations by host countries.