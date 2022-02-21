By Ritah Kemigisa

The foreign affairs minister in charge of international relations Henry Okello Oryem has revealed that Uganda is in talks with the Democratic Republic of Congo, DRC following the recent ruling by the International Criminal court of Justice (ICJ).

The court has since ruled that Uganda pays shs 325m dollars in reparations to the DRC for violating international norms as an occupying force between 1998 and 2003.

Uganda is supposed to stay paying the money installments of 65M dollars beginning this year in September.

Much as many Ugandans have been worried about the source of this money, Oryem has assured that the money will be paid and that the government will not borrow money or increase taxes to clear this payment.

Oryem says with the ongoing talks and the cordial diplomatic relations between Uganda and DRC, they are devising alternative ways of paying the money adding that it could be a mixture of paying and not paying.