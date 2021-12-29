By Moses Ndhaye

Although some school heads are ignoring the government’s call not to hike school fees, just week to the planned reopening of schools, education officials have continued to assure parents that action shall be taken against those that violate this directive.

The state minister for higher education Chrysostom Muyingo says the government has pronounced itself clearly on this matter and it should not be debated.

He says, COVID-19 has affected many businesses and therefore it will be difficult for the parents to pay exorbitant fees proposed by some schools.

President Museveni has previously said he intends to reopen the economy and schools in January 2022 and he is expected to guide on that when he addresses the nation this week.

This is after the Covid19 task force agreed with him to have the economy reopened next week despite a surge in cases of the daily virus.