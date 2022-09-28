By Mike Sebalu

The government is working around the clock to lower the cost of internet with a view of improving access to Information Technology (IT) services across the country.

According to the Director E-Governance Services at National Information Technology Authority- Uganda (NITA-U), Collin Mugasha, this will promote the country’s efforts to have local software developers compete internationally.

Speaking at the official launch of the Data Care Uganda homemade solution, ProMISE ERP, Mugasha also implored the public procurement and disposal of assets authority to always lower the bidding thresholds for local companies to be able to participate and compete with international enterprises.

Meanwhile; Patrick Kagenda, the Managing Director of Data Care Uganda Limited contends that software development companies have room to develop once given the opportunity to compete with international companies if not limited by the bidding threshold.

Since 2006, Data Care has been at the forefront of many government and non-government digitalization projects in Uganda, Africa, and beyond. The strategically developed world-class ICT solutions have helped organizations digitalize and automate their processes.

