The Ministry of Education and Sports has introduced the general science subject to substitute science subjects at Ordinary Level for learners with special needs.

Generous Kazinda, the Special Needs Education Specialist at the National Curriculum Development Center (NCDC) yesterday said that all science subjects including Physics, chemistry, and biology have been condensed to form General Science.

According to Kazinda, this new subject is designed for special needs students offering lower secondary curriculum, and is meant for students with visual impairments who cannot perform practical sessions.

According to Kazinda, these students will only be able to offer General Sciences at O’level and drop sciences when they reach A’level.

In an interview with KFM, Dr Patrick Ojok, a senior lecturer of disability at Kyambogo University said that general science subjects being introduced should be able to prepare the special needs learners to progress beyond O’level.

She was speaking during the second National Inclusive Education Symposium organised by the Ministry of Education in partnership with the Norwegian Association of Disabled (NAD) which ends today, Wednesday December 14.