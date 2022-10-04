Through the Ministry of Energy, the Ugandan government has come out to officially respond to the European Union (EU) parliament’s resolution to delay the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) project.

Addressing journalists at the Uganda Media Centre, the state minister for minerals, Peter Lokeris said the resolution contains several distortions, hearsay, generalization, and blatant display of limited knowledge about realities of Uganda’s oil and gas project

The minister says while the government of Uganda values its relationship with EU and its institutions, it believes sustenance of the partnership depends on mutual respect.

He says the government is yet to receive formal communication from the EU parliament on their resolutions, adding that they (government) are ready to give a comprehensive and appropriate response once received.