

The ministry of education has issued transport guidelines for learners and teachers as schools prepare to reopen for candidates next month.

According to the permanent secretary, Alex Kakooza, school administrators shall register all learners and their mode of transport, especially for those in urban centres where learners use public means.

He says learners and teachers in urban government schools shall not be allowed to move to and from school on general public transport, including taxis and buses, but rather designated buses.

Kakooza says learners who walk to school or are transported by private means to schools may continue to do so but should not use public transport on any occasion, even when they cannot walk or be privately transported to and from school by their parents.

He also says that parents are advised to identify schools nearest their home to enrol their children for the meantime to avoid risks, unnecessary costs and inconveniences of long distance travel to schools.

Schools have also been advised to ensure that they register the private vehicles and drivers they hired for this purpose and ensure that they are the only ones allowed to transport the learners.