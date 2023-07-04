The Internal Affairs Minister Gen Kahinda Otafiire has this afternoon revealed that the government already knew about the terror threat prior to an alert issued by the United Kingdom (UK) government.

In his address to journalists at Parliament on Tuesday, Gen Otafiire stated that the terror alert issued by the UK government simply confirmed what government intelligence units had gathered.

“The United Kingdom Government is a friend to Uganda. They alerted us to be careful because terrorists are about to attack us. It is a friendly gesture, what they told us, even us (Government) we had known about it, we had some information about it. What I am asking Ugandans is to see to it that we protect ourselves and our places and report any person you suspect may do harm to Uganda. It is not the first time that terrorists are attacking us and it won’t be the last, but it is upon us to protect ourselves,” Otafiire said.

Last month, the United States government issued a similar alert days before the suspected Allied Defense Forces (ADF) rebels attacked and killed over 40 people at Lhubiriha Secondary Schools in Kasese district.