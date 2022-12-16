The minister of ICT and National Guidance, Dr. Chris Baryomunsi has lauded the Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF) for its recent response to an attack by Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels in Ntoroko district.

In the fire exchange, 17 of them were killed and 13 captured with sixteen guns and 14 Improvised explosive devices while one UPDF officer was also killed.

Addressing the media in Kampala, the minister maintained that no one can overthrow the NRM government by force of arms, calling on all Ugandans to shun terrorist activities and work for peace.

Meanwhile, following concerns over brutal and unlawful arrests by security agencies, the minister called on the police and other security agency personnel to ensure they handle arrests professionally and ensure suspects are produced before courts of law.