Benjamin Jumbe

Government has launched a set of Standard operating procedures for the hospitality and hotel industry.

This comes days after President Museveni relaxed COVID-19 lockdown measures allowing hotels and restaurants to resume operations.

Speaking at the launch in Kampala, state minister for tourism wildlife and Antiquities Godfrey Kiwanda said some of the new measures include those to ensure social distancing, and setting up covid-19 taskforce committees among others.

He also says guests are no longer to serve themselves but to be served by hotel staff to avoid any chance of contaminating serving cutlery.

The tourism and hotel industry is among the hardest-hit sectors of the economy due to the COVID 19 pandemic.