The government together with partners has launched a revamped National Innovation Hub at the Uganda Institute of Information and Communications Technology (UICT) in Nakawa.

While launching the hub, the State Minister for ICT, Joyce Nabbosa Ssebugwawo, said this is an opportunity for the country to address the prolonged youth unemployment crisis.

She noted that over 9.3 million young people don’t have jobs, thus the renovation hub will be used to cultivate their skills, ideas, and innovations that will not only create jobs for them but also drive the country’s agenda of digital economy transformation.

“It is here that we will cultivate the skills, ideas, and innovations that will not only create jobs but also propel our nation into a new era of technological advancement,” Ssebugwawo said.

The renovations at the hub were implemented by Centenary Technology Services, a digital transformation experts company.