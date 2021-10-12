BY TOM BRIAN ANGURINI

Government, through the National Agricultural Advisory Services (NAADS) has launched a Shs5 billion project to promote cage fish farming on 49 crater lakes in Kabarole District.

The project is implemented under the Presidential Initiative on Agro Industrialization for local economic development (AGRILED) in the Rwenzori Region which is aimed at transforming the local government system to facilitate effective business oriented local development with a focus on poverty reduction and sustainable wealth creation.

While launching the project, Grace Fatuma Kazigati the NAADS Agribusiness Development Officer who represented the Executive Director noted that Kabarole District is one of the few areas in Uganda endowed with crater lakes which are mainly used as tourist sites with miniature fishing activities.

Kazigati added that the project will be implemented in a phased manner starting with the 4 sub counties of Ruteete, Kichwamba, Kasenda subcounty and Kasenda Town Council. Others identified include Busoro and Karambi sub counties.

The cage fish farming project is in line with the objective of the National Development Program (NDP III) of increasing fish production by 2030 where the fisheries sub sector is expected to produce up to 1,000,000 metric tons mostly through revamped aquaculture and restocking of small lakes and making use of emerging fishery of small fishes like Mukene on Lake Victoria and Ragogi on Lake Albert.