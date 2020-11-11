

Government has lifted the ban on the exportation of labor to licensed company workers.

Labor export was suspended eight months ago as a measure to stop the spread of covid19 pandemic.

According to the minister of gender, labor and social development, Frank Tumwebaze, the move follows the decision by the health ministry to relax a number of the covid19 lockdown measures and the resumption of air travel.

On October 1st, the government Okayed the resumption of commercial passenger flights after seven months of closure requiring passengers to test for covid19 and self-quarantining among others.

In October, the Uganda Association of External Recruitment Agencies (UAERA), closed operations, citing prolonged closure of legal labor migration among others.