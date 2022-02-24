By Moses Ndhaye

Uganda National Roads Authority has earmarked plans to tarmac 15 roads across the country.

According to the Uganda National Roads Authority executive director Allen Kagina, the roads include the long awaited Kisubi- Nakawuka, Nateete road, Nakawuka –Kasanje-Mpigi road, Mbulamuti –Kamuli-Bukungu road which covers 127 Km, Iganga Bulopa Kamuli road, Kawuku Bwerenga road, Koboko –Yumbe –Moyo road and Kabale-Lake Bunyonyi and Kisoro Mgahinga road among others .

She says currently, they are negotiating with the funders to ensure that in the next financial year 2022/ 2023 the construction work kicks off.

She made the remarks while releasing a report on the half-year performance of the road sector.