BY DAMALI MUKHAYE

The Education Service Commission (ESC) has listed the national identity card as part of the 17 requirements teachers in secondary and other tertiary institutions need to possess to be validated during the ongoing exercise.

The exercise seeking to kick out teachers using forged documents out of the public service started yesterday in Buganda region.

Lukwago Asuman, the Secretary to the education service commission that teachers should have all the listed requirements including the national ID, saying those who lost their IDs should have police letters and evidence that they are trying to replace them.

Mr Lukwago said that teachers should possess all the listed requirements to be able to score the 100 per cent mark or at most 90 per cent before they are confirmed.

He stressed that teachers without some crucial documents will be subjected to investigations and if they are found to be having forged documents, they face termination from public service and subjection to others penalties.