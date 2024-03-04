A new report by Human Rights Watch has shown that government authorities made progress in addressing certain human rights abuses in 2023 but regressed in other areas.

This comes after the Constitutional Court nullified repressive provisions of laws previously used by the authorities to restrict freedoms of expression and assembly, but at the same time, security forces continued to arrest protesters, journalists, and opposition supporters and leaders on trumped-up charges.

Tirana Hassan, the Country Director of Human Rights Watch says the country made strides in addressing workplace sexual harassment but failed to hold perpetrators within the security forces accountable.

Citing the recent signing into law, what she describes as a regressive and Anti-Homosexuality Act by President Museveni, Hassan also says the government continued to impose restrictions on civil society, particularly those working on human rights.