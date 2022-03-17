The government has made a U-turn barely less than 24 hours after proposing to authorise the use of mobile phones by learners in schools and lifting the ban on visitation days.

Addressing a press conference at the Ministry of Education and Sports offices in Kampala yesterday, the State Minister for Higher Education, Mr John Chrysostom Muyingo, said the use of smart phones by learners within the school environment will be effected after government develops a policy that would guide the use of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) gadgets by learners.

Mr Muyingo said the Ministry of Education is working on a policy that will soon be presented to Cabinet for approval to guide the use of ICT in institutions of learning and also promote equity in access to quality education.

He ordered all schools that had already permitted their students to use smart phones at school to conduct research on different topics and as required by the abridged curriculum for lower secondary to stop with immediate effect.

