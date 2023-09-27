By Shabibah Nakirigya

The Minister for Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Mr Norbert Mao, has said the government is pushing for compulsory electronic voting in the 2026 General Elections.

Addressing the media in Kampala yesterday,Mr Mao said the planned electoral reform seeks to ensure free and fair elections.

“I took proposals to the Cabinet to make electronic voting compulsory. It is a very radical idea in a democratic country,” Mr Mao, who is also the president general of Democratic Party, said.

He said President Museveni supports the idea, and asked Ugandans to embrace the proposal because it will deal with vote stuffing.

“Electronic voting means voters will use finger prints but also other biometrics methods which include eyelids and face technology so that when one arrives at the polling station,the machine is sure of that person,” he said.

Mr Mao added that individuals will go with their voter slips which have barcodes and put the code on the machine to confirm. He said with electronic voting, nobody can use someone else’s voter locator slip.

