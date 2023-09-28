By Sylvia Katushabe

The Minister for Works and Transport, Gen Edward Katumba Wamala, has said the government plans to expand three airports in Kasese, Arua and Kidepo to promote tourism in the country.

Gen Katumba said the three airports will be upgraded in phases as and when funds allow. He explained that although the government would want to upgrade all the 14 national airports, there are no funds for this but instead will prioritise the three for the high end tourists.

“Somebody doesn’t want to come here and then drive for 12 hours going to Queen Elizabeth; they want to come in here, pick a flight, go look at the animals, fly back and fly away. So those high-end tourists need the services of places such as Kasese airport, Kidepo airport and Arua,” Gen Katumba said.

He noted that the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA) will guide the ministry on priorities that should be considered in regard to the airports. Gen Katumba explained that upgrading the three airports will also promote tourism within the East African region.

“There is a new thinking that if someone leaves Masai Mara [National Park in Kenya], for example, and wants to go to Kidepo, he or she shouldn’t go through Entebbe to go through the hustle of clearing and visas. They can fly directly to Kidepo, if we have an immigration point there; they do their job and go back,” he said.

